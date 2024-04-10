PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Travis Bazzana set the Oregon State record with his 35th career home run as the fifth-ranked Beavers outlasted Portland, 11-8, Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Bazzana hit the first pitch he saw from Portland starter Kaden Segel in the fourth inning over the fence in right to surpass Joe Gerber and Andy Jarvis as the Beavers’ record holder. It was also Bazzana’s 18th home run of the season, giving him sole possession in the Beavers’ record books.

The home run, a three-run blast, put the Beavers up 6-3, and OSU (27-4) found itself up 7-4 after Mason Guerra went deep for a solo shot two batters later.

The Pilots (20-10), however, scored three in the fifth to pull within one. Elijah Hainline hit his seventh home run of the season in the bottom half of the inning but Portland again battled back, scoring two in the seventh to tie the game.

Oregon State went up for good in the bottom half of the seventh. Guerra walked with the bases loaded, then watched as Jacob Krieg drove in two on a single that just eluded second baseman Ben Patacsil on a ball back up the middle.

Noah Ferguson came on and tossed a 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for his first win and Bridger Holmes tossed a perfect ninth for save No. 7 of the year.

Bazzana went 2-for-3 with three runs and two walks. He tripled in the first inning to set the OSU career record for total bases. His career tally stands at 387 after the home run in the fourth.

Krieg and Wilson Weber both had three hits to pace the Oregon State offense attack, which finished with 15 hits as every Beaver starter finished with at least one. Wilson doubled twice and picked up his second triple of the season.

Jack Folkins, who allowed four hits and three runs in 2 2/3 innings, took the loss to drop to 1-1 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State welcomes Stanford to Goss Stadium at Coleman Field to open a three-game series Friday night. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT and the game will air live on the Pac-12 Network, which includes Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.

Oregon State Game Notes

- Bazzana’s first-inning triple was his fourth of the year and 11th of his career. He’s now tied with Nick Madrigal (2016-18) and Cadyn Grenier (2016-18) for third in a career at Oregon State. He trails Todd Thomas, who had 13 from 1980-83 and Trever Morrison, who finished with 12 from 2014-16.

- Bazzana’s record-breaking home run was also the 18th of his 2024 season, moving him into sole possession of third place. He trails Jim Wilson, who had 21 in 1982 and Trevor Larnach, who hit 19 in 2018.

- Oregon State won its 20th consecutive home game. Thanks to North Carolina’s 2-1 loss to South Carolina Tuesday night, the Beavers’ streak is now the second-longest active streak nationally, trailing on Arkansas’ 20.

- Weber recorded his second career triple. Both have come over his last three games.

• Oregon State hit at least three home runs for the eighth time this season.

• Bazzana walked twice, giving him 143 for his career. That’s 13 behind OSU record holders Adley Rutschman (2017-19) and Garret Forrester (2021-23).

• Bazzana also broke the Oregon State total bases record, previously held by Andy Jarvis, who had 382 from 2000-03. Bazzana has 387 for his career. He’s already at 122 for this season, and is closing in on 10th-place’s Michael Conforto, who had 131 in 2012.

OSU Athletics