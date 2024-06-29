PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana was selected as a First-Team All-American by the College Baseball Foundation on Friday. With the honor, Bazzana has become the sixth unanimous First-Team All-American selection in Oregon State history.

Bazzana was also chosen as a first-teamer by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), Baseball America, D1Baseball.com, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Perfect Game.

He joins outfielder Michael Conforto (2014), right-handed pitcher Jake Thompson (2017), catcher Adley Rutschman (2019), left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe (2022) and outfielder Jacob Melton (2022) as Beavers to earn a sweep of First-Team All-American honors.

Bazzana was a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy and was named the Pac-12’s Player of the Year while also being selected as the Most Oustanding Player of the Corvallis Regional. He batted .407 on the year, setting a school-record with 84 runs scored, 27 home runs and a .911 slugging percentage. He added 16 doubles with four triples, 76 walks and 16 stolen bases.

The Sydney, Australia native also became the 12th player in program history to earn All-America honors in multiple years after he was recognized in 2023.

