CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State junior Aiden May has been named the Pac-12’s Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. The honor comes after the right-handed pitcher was also selected as Pitcher of the Week by D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game.

May struck out a career-high 14 batters in the Beavers’ 2-0 win over Oregon Friday night to open the series with the Ducks. He worked a career-long eight innings and allowed one hit, an infield single in the fifth inning. He issued just one walk and Oregon went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position against the righty.

The honor is the first of May’s career and the third by a Beaver pitcher this season, following two from Jacob Kmatz. It’s the first time since 2021 that OSU has had three different Pitcher of the Week honors.

May’s selection is also the 103rd in Oregon State’s history.

The Albuquerque, N.M. native is 3-0 with a 3.63 ERA this season. He has 45 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings while holding opponents to a .204 batting average.

Next Up

Oregon State and Oregon play a midweek non-conference game in Eugene on Tuesday. First pitch at PK Park is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network.

