WACO, Texas – Oregon State junior Aiden May has been named the National Pitcher of the Month, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) announced on Friday.

May posted a 4-0 record in the month of May, recording a 1.86 earned run average in five starts. The right-hander worked 29 innings in May, striking out 34 while holding opponents to 24 hits and 10 walks while allowing just six earned runs.

May picked up wins over Washington State, UCLA, Arizona and Tulane in the month

The Albuquerque, N.M., native has gone 7-0 this season, recording a 2.88 ERA in 68 2/3 innings. He’s allowed 54 hits and 22 walks while striking out nine.

May and the Beavers open the NCAA Lexington Super Regional Saturday night at 3:06 p.m. PT. The game will air on ESPNU.

