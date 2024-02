PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

On Tuesday evening, Oregon State extended an offer to West Linn, Oregon native Jake Normoyle. An offer that was a long time coming for the 6-foot-4, 290-pound guard.

The offer for Normoyle comes less than two weeks after the offensive lineman made a trip to Corvallis to meet the Beavers new coaching staff including offensive line coach Kyle DeVan.

Over the last few days, BeaversEdge and Normoyle have discussed his visit to Corvallis and his offer from the Beavers.

