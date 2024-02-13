PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Offer Utah OL | WBB Up To No. 11 In AP Poll | WBB: Beavers Take Down No. 4 CU | WBB Takes Down Utah | A Closer Look At Gevani McCoy's Numbers | Signing Day Q&A With Trent Bray

Following an impressive sweep of the mountain schools, the No. 11 Oregon State women's basketball team (20-3, 9-3 Pac-12) is projected to be one of the top-four seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Per ESPN's Charlie Creme, Oregon State is projected to be a No. 4 seed in the Corvallis Regional, with the Beavers hosting. In this projection, Gonzaga, South Dakota State, and Cleveland State will be the other teams in the Corvallis Regional.

The Corvallis Regional would be paired with the Raleigh Regional...

Top-four seeds host the first two rounds, while the Sweet Sixteen & Elite Eight will be in either Portland (OR) or Albany (NY). Portland (Moda Center) has hosted men's/women's postseason in recent seasons, but this would be a chance the Beavers have to potentially play in front of local fans should they advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Should the Beavers make the Big Dance as projected, it would be their first postseason appearance since the 2020-21 campaign when the Beavers advanced to the second round. The eighth-seeded Beavs took down nine-seed Florida State before falling to top-seed South Carolina...

Oregon State returns to the friendly confines of Gill Coliseum this week for a pair of top-10 matchups against UCLA and USC...

FULL BRACKET