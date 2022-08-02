Oregon State Football Two Deep Depth Chart Prediction: Defense
With the Oregon State football team set to kick off fall camp on Wednesday, BeaversEdge wraps up its depth chart prediction for the defense...
Defensive Line
DE: Simon Sandberg
DT: James Rawls
DE: Isaac Hodgins
Depth: Cody Anderson, Joe Golden, Tavis Shippen, Thomas Sio, Sione Lolohea, Omarion Fa'amoe, & Quincy Wright.
* Expect Oregon State to utilize multiple defensive front formations this season - for this article, we assumed three down linemen.
Linebacker
OLB: Drew Chatfield
ILB: Omar Speights
ILB: Kyrei Fisher
OLB: Riley Sharp
Depth: Easton Macarenas (ILB), John McCartan (OLB), Ryan Franke (OLB), Cory Stover (OLB), Semisi Saluni (OLB), Jack Colletto (ILB), John Miller (ILB), and Michael Erhart (ILB)
Secondary
CB: Alex Austin
CB: Rejzohn Wright
S: Kitan Oladapo
S: Jaydon Grant
Depth: Alton Julian*, Ron Hardge III, Jaden Robinson, Skyler Thomas, Akili Arnold, Jonathan Riley, Ian Massey, Ryan Cooper, and Wynston Russell.
Note: Oregon State often deploys a nickelback as well - Look for Grant & Hardge III to get the first looks there
* When Julian returns to full go, I expect him to start, so it'll be interesting to see how the depth chart ultimately shakes out.
----
