 Oregon State Football Two Deep Depth Chart Prediction: Defense
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-02 11:42:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State football team set to kick off fall camp on Wednesday, BeaversEdge wraps up its depth chart prediction for the defense...

Defensive Line

DE: Simon Sandberg

DT: James Rawls

DE: Isaac Hodgins

Depth: Cody Anderson, Joe Golden, Tavis Shippen, Thomas Sio, Sione Lolohea, Omarion Fa'amoe, & Quincy Wright.

* Expect Oregon State to utilize multiple defensive front formations this season - for this article, we assumed three down linemen.

Linebacker

OLB: Drew Chatfield

ILB: Omar Speights

ILB: Kyrei Fisher

OLB: Riley Sharp

Depth: Easton Macarenas (ILB), John McCartan (OLB), Ryan Franke (OLB), Cory Stover (OLB), Semisi Saluni (OLB), Jack Colletto (ILB), John Miller (ILB), and Michael Erhart (ILB)

Secondary

CB: Alex Austin

CB: Rejzohn Wright

S: Kitan Oladapo

S: Jaydon Grant

Depth: Alton Julian*, Ron Hardge III, Jaden Robinson, Skyler Thomas, Akili Arnold, Jonathan Riley, Ian Massey, Ryan Cooper, and Wynston Russell.

Note: Oregon State often deploys a nickelback as well - Look for Grant & Hardge III to get the first looks there

* When Julian returns to full go, I expect him to start, so it'll be interesting to see how the depth chart ultimately shakes out.

----

{{ article.author_name }}