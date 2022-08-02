Oregon State Football Two Deep Depth Chart Prediction: Defense

With the Oregon State football team set to kick off fall camp on Wednesday, BeaversEdge wraps up its depth chart prediction for the defense...

* Expect Oregon State to utilize multiple defensive front formations this season - for this article, we assumed three down linemen.

CB: Alex Austin

CB: Rejzohn Wright

S: Kitan Oladapo

S: Jaydon Grant

Depth: Alton Julian*, Ron Hardge III, Jaden Robinson, Skyler Thomas, Akili Arnold, Jonathan Riley, Ian Massey, Ryan Cooper, and Wynston Russell.

Note: Oregon State often deploys a nickelback as well - Look for Grant & Hardge III to get the first looks there

* When Julian returns to full go, I expect him to start, so it'll be interesting to see how the depth chart ultimately shakes out.