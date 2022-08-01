Oregon State Football Two Deep Depth Chart Prediction: Offense
With Oregon State kicking off fall camp this week, BeaversEdge gives its predictions for the two-deep depth chart... Today, we begin with the offense...
Quarterback
QB1 - Chance Nolan
Backup: Tristan Gebbia
Running Back
No. 1 - Deshaun Fenwick
No. 2 - Damien Martinez
No. 3 - Trey Lowe (third-down back)
Backups: Jamious Griffin & Isaiah Newell
Wide Receiver
No. 1 - Tre'Shaun Harrison
No. 2 - Tyjon Lindsey
No. 3 - Anthony Gould
Backups: Jesiah Irish, Makiya Tongue, Silas Bolden, Jimmy Valsin, Trevor Pope, & John Dunmore.
Tight End
No. 1 - Luke Musgrave
No. 2 - Jake Overman
Backup(s): J.T. Byrne or Gabe Milbourn
Offensive Line
LT - Joshua Gray
LG - Marco Brewer
C - Jake Levengood
RG - Brandon Kipper
RT - Taliese Fuaga
Backups: Heneli Bloomfield, Flavio Gonzalez, Andrew Johnson, & TBD
