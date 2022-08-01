 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football Two Deep Depth Chart Prediction: Offense
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-01 11:34:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon State Football Two Deep Depth Chart Prediction: Offense

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: FALL CAMP KICKOFF2022 - Free Trial Through August

With Oregon State kicking off fall camp this week, BeaversEdge gives its predictions for the two-deep depth chart... Today, we begin with the offense...

MORE: OSU Makes Top-5 For NV OL | Top 25 For 2022: No. 1 Omar Speights | What Jonathan Smith Said At Pac-12 Media Day | What Montrel Hatten Will Bring To OSU

Quarterback 

QB1 - Chance Nolan

Backup: Tristan Gebbia

Running Back

No. 1 - Deshaun Fenwick

No. 2 - Damien Martinez

No. 3 - Trey Lowe (third-down back)

Backups: Jamious Griffin & Isaiah Newell

Wide Receiver

No. 1 - Tre'Shaun Harrison

No. 2 - Tyjon Lindsey

No. 3 - Anthony Gould

Backups: Jesiah Irish, Makiya Tongue, Silas Bolden, Jimmy Valsin, Trevor Pope, & John Dunmore.

PROMO: FALL CAMP KICKOFF2022 - Free Trial Through August

Tight End

No. 1 - Luke Musgrave

No. 2 - Jake Overman

Backup(s): J.T. Byrne or Gabe Milbourn

Offensive Line

LT - Joshua Gray

LG - Marco Brewer

C - Jake Levengood

RG - Brandon Kipper

RT - Taliese Fuaga

Backups: Heneli Bloomfield, Flavio Gonzalez, Andrew Johnson, & TBD

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}