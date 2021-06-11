2023 WR Rashid Williams 'Loved Every Second' Of His Oregon State Visit

The 6-foot, 160-pounder, who already boasts offers from Oregon State, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, & Utah, came away from Corvallis quite impressed as he loved how the Beavers rolled out the red carpet.

"Overall, I thought the visit was great and I loved every second of it, all the coaches made it feel like home to me and I had a great time and experience," Williams said. "What was most impressive to me was the stadium, locker room, and the student dorm with their own grocery store."

During his freshman season at Pittsburgh in 2019, he played in 10 games, recording 27 receptions for 272 yards and five touchdowns. Additionally, he averaged 10.1 yards per catch.

As a sophomore in 2021 (2020 season for CA), Williams played in one contest, recording three receptions for 30 yards before suffering a season-ending collarbone injury.

After checking out Corvallis, Williams plans to visit Berkeley and perhaps another school depending on what his academic calendar will allow.

"My next move in the recruiting process is to go to CAL & maybe one other school if my high school schedule permits."

In terms of how he could see himself fitting in with the Beavs, Williams feels right at home as he loves the way that the coaching staff utilizes wide receivers.

"I see myself fitting in perfectly because of the way their coaching style is. All of the coaches know exactly what they're talking about and the way they move their wide receivers inside and outside is what I like about them."