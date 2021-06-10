2022 LB Jordan Norwood Considering Oregon State Visit
FREE TRIAL: BeaversEdge Premium Access Until Aug. 10, 2021, with code VISITS2021
Highlands Ranch (CO) linebacker Jordan Norwood is making the most of this summer, and is getting ready to head out to his third state and fifth school this weekend.
Oregon State has been involved in Norwood's recruitment since the beginning of the year, with Coach Brian Wozniak and Coach Blue Adams both staying in touch with the 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect.
BeaversEdge caught up with Norwood who shared the latest on his relationship with the Oregon State staff, whether or not he plans to visit Corvallis, and his overall recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news