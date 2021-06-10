FREE TRIAL: BeaversEdge Premium Access Until Aug. 10, 2021, with code VISITS2021

Highlands Ranch (CO) linebacker Jordan Norwood is making the most of this summer, and is getting ready to head out to his third state and fifth school this weekend.

Oregon State has been involved in Norwood's recruitment since the beginning of the year, with Coach Brian Wozniak and Coach Blue Adams both staying in touch with the 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect.

BeaversEdge caught up with Norwood who shared the latest on his relationship with the Oregon State staff, whether or not he plans to visit Corvallis, and his overall recruitment.