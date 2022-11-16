PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach At Oregon State, announced 17 additions to the program for the 2024 season.

The 17 signees are:

Zach Blair, OF, Camas, Wash. Outfielder - L/L - 5-11, 165

- Letterwinner for head coach Steve Short.

- First-Team All-State and All-League as a junior. Led Camas to a league title and state quarterfinal appearance.- Also named a High School Gold Glove selection after his junior campaign.

- Batted .283 with a .483 on-base percentage as a junior. Tallied three triples, three home runs and 12 RBI. Scored 23 runs and drew 18 walks while swiping 11 bases.

- First-Team All-League and a high school Gold Glove selection as a sophomore.

- Batted .300 with three doubles, two triples and six stolen bases as a sophomore.

- Also lettered in football. Named second-team all-league at wide receiver/cornerback and helped Camas to a conference title. Also a kick and punt returner.

- Born Sept. 19, 2004 in Vancouver, Wash.

- Son of Kris and John Blair.

- Has one brother, Jake, who formerly played for the Oregon State football team.

- Intends to major in business at Oregon State.

- Has earned Scholar-Athlete honors all four years at Camas. Also on the school’s honor roll.- Enjoys playing football, basketball and video games in his spare time.

- Chose Oregon State “because of the great baseball program and coaching staff. I love the environment in Corvallis and that it’s close to home.”

Mitch Canham on Blair: “A top-of-the-order type bat, Zach can really run and impact the game with his legs. He has also shown the ability to be a plus defender in the outfield. He is a multi-sport competitor who will be a great fit to our culture.”

Reeve Boyd, INF, Seattle, Wash. Infielder - R/R - 6-1, 190

- Letterwinner for head coach Max Engel.

- Earned All-Metro honors as a junior.

- Played in 18 games as a junior, batting .357 with one home run, six doubles and a 1.010 OPS. Drove in 15 and stole six bases.

- Has also lettered in football, playing quarterback.

- Born June 2, 2004.

- Son of Laurie and Harlan Boyd.

- Has three brothers, Trey, Grear and Trent.

- Has one sister, Noelle.

- Intends to major in business at Oregon State. Would like to be a sports agent after his playing career.- On the Dean’s List in high school.

- Enjoys hanging out with friends, playing ping pong and basketball in his spare time.

- Chose Oregon State because “I wanted to surround myself with highly-competitive people and build lifelong relationships. I want to become the greatest baseball player I can possibly become and compete to win national championships. Oregon State gave me that opportunity.”

Mitch Canham on Boyd: “Reeve is a polished, right-handed hitting infielder from the state of Washington. Reeve has quietly become one of the best infield prospects in the northwest, and does a great job being a champion both on and off the field.”

Trent Caraway, INF, Dana Point, Calif. - Infielder - R/R - 6-2, 200

- Letterwinner for head coach Brett Kay.

- Led JSerra to a 25-11 record as a junior.

- Batted .360 as a junior, tallying one home run.

- Named to the SBLive All-League second team after his junior season.

- Competed in the 2022 Perfect Game All-American Classic.

- Played in the 2022 Area Code Games on the Brewers squad.

- Transferred to JSerra after competing for Santa Margarita High School for two seasons.- Born March 29, 2004 in Laguna Hills, Calif.

- Son of Bobbie and Tyler Caraway.

- Has one brother, Tate.

- Intends to major in kinesiology at Oregon State and would like to be a coach after his playing career.

- Enjoys surfing, fishing and golfing in his spare time.

- Chose Oregon State because of “the coaches, the atmosphere and the culture.”

Mitch Canham on Caraway: “Trent is one of the top right-handed hitters in the 2023 class. His work ethic spills over into all areas of his development and brings with him high character. We have high expectations for Trent to play on the left side of the infield early on.”

Easton Corey, RHP, Pendleton, Ore. RHP - L/R - 6-6, 220

- Letterwinner for head coach TJ Haguewood.

- Earned all-league honors at designated hitter as both a junior and sophomore.

- Posted a 1-0 record and a 0.95 ERA In 7 1/3 innings as a junior,striking out 16. Batted .275 with seven doubles, one home run, 17 RBI with 10 stolen bases.

- Finished with a 3-0 record and 1.34 ERA his sophomore season. Struck out 26 in 15 2/3 innings. Batted .477 with one three doubles, one home run and 16 RBI.

- Born Sept. 15, 2004 in Walla Walla, Wash.

- Son of Jenny and Michael Corey.

- Has one sister, Ellie.

- Intends to study business at Oregon State and would like to be a sports agent after his playing career.

- Member of the National Honor Society in high school.

- Chose Oregon State because of “the atmosphere, the coaching staff and the fans.”

Mitch Canham on Corey: “Easton is a big RHP from PendletonHigh School in Oregon. A physical young man who can attack the zone with a 90-plus fastball, Easton is a competitive student-athlete who strives to get better each day. He’s easy to communicate with and a joy to be around, Easton will do everything he can to be a Beaver great.”

James DeCremer, RHP, Scottsdale, Ariz. - RHP - R/R - 6-1, 200

- Letterwinner for head coach Josh Garcia.

- All-State selection as a junior.

- Posted a 5-2 record and 1.65 earned run average his junior season. Struck out 73 in 55 innings of work.

- Born Sept. 26, 2004.

- Son of Ivette Rodriguez and James DeCremre.

- Has two sisters, Sarah and Maryn.

- Intends to study business at Oregon State and would like to become a commercial real estate agent after his playing career.

- Chose Oregon State because “it is the best baseball program in the world.”

Mitch Canham on DeCremer: “JD will be coming to Oregon State from Brophy Prep High School in Phoenix. He showcases a mid to upper-90s fastball and can really spin the breaking ball. He nearly broke his high school strikeout record as a junior, but that comes as little surprise to any who have seen him compete. His character is off the charts and brings up all others around him.”

Evan Gustafson, C, Eau Claire, Wis. Catcher - L/R - 6-2, 200

- Letterwinner for head coach Craig Walter.

- Conference Player of the Year as a junior. Also named first-team all-league and served as a team captain.- Batted .441 with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 29 RBI and 17 walks as a junior. Posted a .580 on-base percentage.

- Named Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore, adding first-team all-league honors while serving as a team captain.

- Named his team’s MVP on offense and as a pitcher.

- Hit .449 as a sophomore, tallying nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 RBI. Finished with a .635 OBP and 26 walks. On the mound, was 4-0 with a 1.46 ERA and two saves. Struck out 54 in 33 2/3 innings.

- Has also lettered in hockey, where he was named first-team all-conference as a junior and honorable mention as a sophomore. Also a two-time team MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.- Born June 18, 2004 in Saint Paul, Minn.

- Son of Melissa and Dan Gustafson.

- Has one sister, Alexa.

- Has one brother, Zach.

- Intends to study business administration at Oregon State and would like to be a business owner in real estate or construction after his playing career.

- On the Junior Honor Roll in high school. Member of the Rail honors program.- Enjoys jet skiing, downhill skiing and walking his Newfoundland, Barkley, in his spare time.

- Chose Oregon State because “I was asked to take a tour after I spoke with Coach Canham and Coach Gipson after the PBR Future Games. The visit allowed me to meet some of the players and coaching staff. There was so much to like - it has a midwest feel and the players were very down to Earth. Knowing I had a head coach that played catcher at such a high level solidified my decision.”

Mitch Canham on Gustafson: “An athletic left-handed hitting catcher with a hockey background, Evan has big-time offensive upside. His athleticism and hit tool will allow him to potentially play multiple positions and be a strong fixture in the Beaver lineup.”

Bryce Johnson, RHP, Sammamish, Wash. - RHP - R/R - 6-3, 215

- Letterwinner for head coach Frank Smith.

- First-Team All-State as a pitcher after his junior campaign. Also earned first-team all-league honors on the mound and second-team at third base.

- Posted a 7-1 record and 1.70 ERA as a junior. Struck out 88 in 591/3 innings. Batted .400 with one home run, nine doubles and 22RBI.

- Finished with a 3-0 record and 0.64 ERA as a sophomore. Struck out 38 in 22 innings. Batted .524 with one home run, four doubles and 14 RBI.

- Born Sept. 9, 2004 in Kent, Wash.

- Son of Christy and Dave Johnson.

- Has one brother, Jared.

- Intends to study business administration at Oregon State.

- ASB Vice President at Eastlake High School.

- Enjoys golf, wake surfing and boating in his spare time.

- Chose Oregon State because “the coaching staff made the campus feel like home and there is no better place to play than Goss in front of the best fans in the nation.”

Mitch Canham on Johnson: “Bryce is a physical, intellectual, and very competitive RHP from Eastlake High School in Washington. Bryce already throws a ton of strikes with all of his pitches and is just scratching the surface of his potential. He is going to be a dominant force on the mound as a Beaver.”

Levi Jones, INF, Portland, Ore. - Infielder- L/R - 6-1, 175

- Letterwinner for head coach Colin Griffin.

- First-Team All-State as a junior in addition to being named all-league.

- Batted .400 with nine doubles, seven home runs, 33 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases as a junior.

- Tallied five home runs, one double, 10 RBI and four stolen bases as a sophomore.- Born May 27, 2005 in New York City.

- Son of Mary-Catherine and Adam Jones.

- Has one sister, Quintana.

- Intends to major in psychology at Oregon State. Would like to be a psychologist after his playing career.”

- On the Honor Roll in high school.

- Enjoys reading, playing sports with friends, working out and playing chess in his spare time.

- Chose Oregon State because of the “culture, environment, coaches, development and it is home.”

Mitch Canham on Jones: “Levi’s an in-state, left-handed hitting presence who has the ability to impact the lineup early on. We are encouraged by Levi’s development in all aspects of his game, especially his dedication to defensive play. He continues to make big jumps.”

