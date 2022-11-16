17 Student-Athletes Welcomed To Oregon State Baseball For 2024
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach At Oregon State, announced 17 additions to the program for the 2024 season.
The 17 signees are:
Zach Blair, OF, Camas, Wash. Outfielder - L/L - 5-11, 165
- Letterwinner for head coach Steve Short.
- First-Team All-State and All-League as a junior. Led Camas to a league title and state quarterfinal appearance.- Also named a High School Gold Glove selection after his junior campaign.
- Batted .283 with a .483 on-base percentage as a junior. Tallied three triples, three home runs and 12 RBI. Scored 23 runs and drew 18 walks while swiping 11 bases.
- First-Team All-League and a high school Gold Glove selection as a sophomore.
- Batted .300 with three doubles, two triples and six stolen bases as a sophomore.
- Also lettered in football. Named second-team all-league at wide receiver/cornerback and helped Camas to a conference title. Also a kick and punt returner.
- Born Sept. 19, 2004 in Vancouver, Wash.
- Son of Kris and John Blair.
- Has one brother, Jake, who formerly played for the Oregon State football team.
- Intends to major in business at Oregon State.
- Has earned Scholar-Athlete honors all four years at Camas. Also on the school’s honor roll.- Enjoys playing football, basketball and video games in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State “because of the great baseball program and coaching staff. I love the environment in Corvallis and that it’s close to home.”
Mitch Canham on Blair: “A top-of-the-order type bat, Zach can really run and impact the game with his legs. He has also shown the ability to be a plus defender in the outfield. He is a multi-sport competitor who will be a great fit to our culture.”
Reeve Boyd, INF, Seattle, Wash. Infielder - R/R - 6-1, 190
- Letterwinner for head coach Max Engel.
- Earned All-Metro honors as a junior.
- Played in 18 games as a junior, batting .357 with one home run, six doubles and a 1.010 OPS. Drove in 15 and stole six bases.
- Has also lettered in football, playing quarterback.
- Born June 2, 2004.
- Son of Laurie and Harlan Boyd.
- Has three brothers, Trey, Grear and Trent.
- Has one sister, Noelle.
- Intends to major in business at Oregon State. Would like to be a sports agent after his playing career.- On the Dean’s List in high school.
- Enjoys hanging out with friends, playing ping pong and basketball in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because “I wanted to surround myself with highly-competitive people and build lifelong relationships. I want to become the greatest baseball player I can possibly become and compete to win national championships. Oregon State gave me that opportunity.”
Mitch Canham on Boyd: “Reeve is a polished, right-handed hitting infielder from the state of Washington. Reeve has quietly become one of the best infield prospects in the northwest, and does a great job being a champion both on and off the field.”
Trent Caraway, INF, Dana Point, Calif. - Infielder - R/R - 6-2, 200
- Letterwinner for head coach Brett Kay.
- Led JSerra to a 25-11 record as a junior.
- Batted .360 as a junior, tallying one home run.
- Named to the SBLive All-League second team after his junior season.
- Competed in the 2022 Perfect Game All-American Classic.
- Played in the 2022 Area Code Games on the Brewers squad.
- Transferred to JSerra after competing for Santa Margarita High School for two seasons.- Born March 29, 2004 in Laguna Hills, Calif.
- Son of Bobbie and Tyler Caraway.
- Has one brother, Tate.
- Intends to major in kinesiology at Oregon State and would like to be a coach after his playing career.
- Enjoys surfing, fishing and golfing in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because of “the coaches, the atmosphere and the culture.”
Mitch Canham on Caraway: “Trent is one of the top right-handed hitters in the 2023 class. His work ethic spills over into all areas of his development and brings with him high character. We have high expectations for Trent to play on the left side of the infield early on.”
Easton Corey, RHP, Pendleton, Ore. RHP - L/R - 6-6, 220
- Letterwinner for head coach TJ Haguewood.
- Earned all-league honors at designated hitter as both a junior and sophomore.
- Posted a 1-0 record and a 0.95 ERA In 7 1/3 innings as a junior,striking out 16. Batted .275 with seven doubles, one home run, 17 RBI with 10 stolen bases.
- Finished with a 3-0 record and 1.34 ERA his sophomore season. Struck out 26 in 15 2/3 innings. Batted .477 with one three doubles, one home run and 16 RBI.
- Born Sept. 15, 2004 in Walla Walla, Wash.
- Son of Jenny and Michael Corey.
- Has one sister, Ellie.
- Intends to study business at Oregon State and would like to be a sports agent after his playing career.
- Member of the National Honor Society in high school.
- Chose Oregon State because of “the atmosphere, the coaching staff and the fans.”
Mitch Canham on Corey: “Easton is a big RHP from PendletonHigh School in Oregon. A physical young man who can attack the zone with a 90-plus fastball, Easton is a competitive student-athlete who strives to get better each day. He’s easy to communicate with and a joy to be around, Easton will do everything he can to be a Beaver great.”
James DeCremer, RHP, Scottsdale, Ariz. - RHP - R/R - 6-1, 200
- Letterwinner for head coach Josh Garcia.
- All-State selection as a junior.
- Posted a 5-2 record and 1.65 earned run average his junior season. Struck out 73 in 55 innings of work.
- Born Sept. 26, 2004.
- Son of Ivette Rodriguez and James DeCremre.
- Has two sisters, Sarah and Maryn.
- Intends to study business at Oregon State and would like to become a commercial real estate agent after his playing career.
- Chose Oregon State because “it is the best baseball program in the world.”
Mitch Canham on DeCremer: “JD will be coming to Oregon State from Brophy Prep High School in Phoenix. He showcases a mid to upper-90s fastball and can really spin the breaking ball. He nearly broke his high school strikeout record as a junior, but that comes as little surprise to any who have seen him compete. His character is off the charts and brings up all others around him.”
Evan Gustafson, C, Eau Claire, Wis. Catcher - L/R - 6-2, 200
- Letterwinner for head coach Craig Walter.
- Conference Player of the Year as a junior. Also named first-team all-league and served as a team captain.- Batted .441 with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 29 RBI and 17 walks as a junior. Posted a .580 on-base percentage.
- Named Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore, adding first-team all-league honors while serving as a team captain.
- Named his team’s MVP on offense and as a pitcher.
- Hit .449 as a sophomore, tallying nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 RBI. Finished with a .635 OBP and 26 walks. On the mound, was 4-0 with a 1.46 ERA and two saves. Struck out 54 in 33 2/3 innings.
- Has also lettered in hockey, where he was named first-team all-conference as a junior and honorable mention as a sophomore. Also a two-time team MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.- Born June 18, 2004 in Saint Paul, Minn.
- Son of Melissa and Dan Gustafson.
- Has one sister, Alexa.
- Has one brother, Zach.
- Intends to study business administration at Oregon State and would like to be a business owner in real estate or construction after his playing career.
- On the Junior Honor Roll in high school. Member of the Rail honors program.- Enjoys jet skiing, downhill skiing and walking his Newfoundland, Barkley, in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because “I was asked to take a tour after I spoke with Coach Canham and Coach Gipson after the PBR Future Games. The visit allowed me to meet some of the players and coaching staff. There was so much to like - it has a midwest feel and the players were very down to Earth. Knowing I had a head coach that played catcher at such a high level solidified my decision.”
Mitch Canham on Gustafson: “An athletic left-handed hitting catcher with a hockey background, Evan has big-time offensive upside. His athleticism and hit tool will allow him to potentially play multiple positions and be a strong fixture in the Beaver lineup.”
Bryce Johnson, RHP, Sammamish, Wash. - RHP - R/R - 6-3, 215
- Letterwinner for head coach Frank Smith.
- First-Team All-State as a pitcher after his junior campaign. Also earned first-team all-league honors on the mound and second-team at third base.
- Posted a 7-1 record and 1.70 ERA as a junior. Struck out 88 in 591/3 innings. Batted .400 with one home run, nine doubles and 22RBI.
- Finished with a 3-0 record and 0.64 ERA as a sophomore. Struck out 38 in 22 innings. Batted .524 with one home run, four doubles and 14 RBI.
- Born Sept. 9, 2004 in Kent, Wash.
- Son of Christy and Dave Johnson.
- Has one brother, Jared.
- Intends to study business administration at Oregon State.
- ASB Vice President at Eastlake High School.
- Enjoys golf, wake surfing and boating in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because “the coaching staff made the campus feel like home and there is no better place to play than Goss in front of the best fans in the nation.”
Mitch Canham on Johnson: “Bryce is a physical, intellectual, and very competitive RHP from Eastlake High School in Washington. Bryce already throws a ton of strikes with all of his pitches and is just scratching the surface of his potential. He is going to be a dominant force on the mound as a Beaver.”
Levi Jones, INF, Portland, Ore. - Infielder- L/R - 6-1, 175
- Letterwinner for head coach Colin Griffin.
- First-Team All-State as a junior in addition to being named all-league.
- Batted .400 with nine doubles, seven home runs, 33 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases as a junior.
- Tallied five home runs, one double, 10 RBI and four stolen bases as a sophomore.- Born May 27, 2005 in New York City.
- Son of Mary-Catherine and Adam Jones.
- Has one sister, Quintana.
- Intends to major in psychology at Oregon State. Would like to be a psychologist after his playing career.”
- On the Honor Roll in high school.
- Enjoys reading, playing sports with friends, working out and playing chess in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because of the “culture, environment, coaches, development and it is home.”
Mitch Canham on Jones: “Levi’s an in-state, left-handed hitting presence who has the ability to impact the lineup early on. We are encouraged by Levi’s development in all aspects of his game, especially his dedication to defensive play. He continues to make big jumps.”
OSU Athletics || Story continues below
Dane Lais, RHP, Oregon City, Ore. - RHP - R/R - 6-4, 205
- Letterwinner for head coach Justin Bugni.
- Picked up two wins with a 2.95 ERA as a junior. He struck out 60 in 38 innings of work.
- Born June 18, 2005 in Phoenix, Ariz.
- Son of Amy and Erich Lais.
- Has one brother, Cole.
- Enjoys golfing, hanging out with friends and playing video games in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because “I love the coaches and the baseball at OSU is really good.
”Mitch Canham on Lais: “A big RHP from Oregon City High School, Dane made huge gains last summer, getting his FB in the low to mid 90’s. Dane has proven the ability to work hard, be coachable, show progress, and is ready to come and continue his development as an elite-level talent here with the Beaver Family.”
Anthony Marnell IV, C, Las Vegas, Nev. - Catcher - S/R - 6-2, 190
- Letterwinner for head coaches Gino DiMaria and Chris Sheff.
- Earned First-Team All-Conference honors as a junior.
- Batted .448 his junior year, adding two doubles, a home run and 16 RBI.
- Hit .298 as a sophomore, collecting one double and 16 RBI.
- Born Aug. 30, 2004.
- Son of Lyndy and Anthony Marnell III.
- Has one sister, Ariana.
- Has one brother, Rex.
- Father, Anthony, played college baseball at Arizona and two years in the minor leagues with the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres organizations.
- Intends to study finance at Oregon State and would like to be an investor/business owner after his playing career.
- Enjoys hunting and fishing in his spare time.
- Has performed more than 100 hours of community service at several Catholic charities as well as the Boys and Girls Club of Nevada.
- Chose Oregon State because “Oregon State has a program and track record of producing excellent baseball players and even better men. It is a community that I want to be a part of and become a contributor. I think I can become the best version of myself at Oregon State.”
Mitch Canham on Marnell IV: “A switch-hitting catcher from Las Vegas, ‘A4’ has shown feel for the game that is beyond his years. Aside from his ability both on offense and defense, Anthony carries great leadership that will allow him to show Beaver Nation who he is right away.”
Carson McEntire, OF, Peoria, Ariz. - Outfielder - R/R - 6-1, 190
- Letterwinner for head coach Eddie Bonine.
- Went 2-for-3 as a junior, hitting a home run.
- Born Sept. 28, 2004 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Son of Stephanie and Brian McEntire.
- Intends to major in business and would like to remain in the baseball industry after his playing career.
- Enjoys hunting, golf, basketball and working out in his spare time.
- Chose to attend Oregon State “because it felt like a family the first time I talked to the coaches.”
Mitch Canham on McEntire: “A versatile offensive weapon, Carson can change a ballgame with his speed and power. His athleticism carries over to his outfield play as well which gives him all the makings to be a producer early in his career.”
Matthew Morrell, RHP/OF, Placentia, Calif. - Outfielder - R/R - 6-1, 190
- Letterwinner for head coach John Weber.
- Named a First-Team All-League selection in baseball for three reasons.
- Has also lettered in football, earned all-league all three seasons and being named the conference’s Most Valuable Player.
- Born August 13, 2004 in Fullerton, Calif.
- Son of Sylvia and Eric Morrell.
- Has one sister, Isabella.
- Has one brother, Kyle.
- Enjoys playing ping pong, volleyball and weightlifting in his spare time.
- Would like to go into sports management after his playing career.
- Chose Oregon State because “it felt like home right when I got there.”
Mitch Canham on Morrell: “Matthew is a two-way standout athlete from Cypress High School in Southern California. Matthew not only plays wideout for the football team in the fall, but then pitches for the baseball team in the spring. Both at an elite level. A great athlete who’s coming to Oregon State to develop into a national champion level competitor on the mound.”
Laif Palmer, RHP, Golden, Colo. - Outfielder - R/R - 6-1, 190
- Letterwinner for head coach Jackie McBroom.
- All-league selection as both a junior and sophomore.
- Honorable mention all-state as a junior.
- First-Team Academic All-State as a junior and sophomore.
- Finished 2022 with a 7-4 record and 2.33 ERA. Struck out 79 in63 innings.
- Posted a 4-2 record and 2.40 ERA as a sophomore. Struck out 36 in 35 innings of work.
- Has also lettered in basketball where he was all-conference as a junior.
- Born April 13, 2005 in Denver.
- Son of Cynthia and Trev Palmer.
- Intends to study finance at Oregon State and would like to pursue that as a career after his playing career, or go into sports analytics.
- Member of the National Honor Roll and a four-year honor roll selection in high school. Also part of the Link Mentoring Club.
- Enjoys playing basketball and golf in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State “because of the winning culture in the baseball program as well as the academic opportunities. I also love the town of Corvallis and the OSU campus is beautiful. It reminds me of home.”
Mitch Canham on Palmer: “Laif is a monster 6’6” RHP from Golden, Colo. A two-way basketball and baseball player who’s starting to develop as a high-velocity pitcher, he is showcasing a fastball that reached 94 mph this past summer. He has really dedicated himself as a baseball player and he’s ready to continue to make big gains on the diamond at Goss.”
Dawson Santana, INF, Lake Oswego, Ore. - Outfielder - R/R - 6-1, 190
- Letterwinner for head coach Ray Pearson.
- Earned First-Team All-State and First-Team All-League honors as a junior.
- Batted .465 with a .568 on-base percentage his junior season. Posted 33 hits with five doubles, one home run and 10 stolen bases.
- Born Feb. 21, 2005 in Oregon City, Ore.
- Son of Renee and Chomo Santana.
- Has two brothers, Spencer and Sean.
- Has one sister, Erin.
- Intends to study business at Oregon State.
- Chose Oregon State because “Corvallis is a place I love and the coaching staff along with the program history made it a no-brainer. Also, both of my parents were athletes at OSU, so it has always been a family favorite."
Mitch Canham on Santana: “Dawson is an in-state, high-IQ middle infielder. He plays the game hard and the right way in all aspects. He’s shown the ability to positively impact those around him and we plan for the same as a Beav.”
Eric Segura, RHP, Soledad, Calif. - Outfielder - R/R - 6-1, 190
- Letterwinner for head coach Damien Ryan.
- Earned First-Team All-League honors as a junior. Named Monterey County Herald Baseball Player of the Year and Cal-Hi All-State First Team.
- Posted a 9-3 record with a 0.61 ERA as a junior. Struck out 119 in80 1/3 innings and opponents hit just .129 against him. Offensively, batted .465 with 10 doubles, six triples, one home run, and 13 stolen bases.
- Finished with a 1-1 mark and 2.57 ERA in 32 2/3 innings as a sophomore. Struck out 50 batters and held opponents to a .279 average.
- Pitched in seven innings as a freshman, striking out 15 while limiting opponents to a .200 batting average.
- Born January 2, 2005 in Salinas, Calif.
- Son of Norma and Efren Segura.
- Has two sisters, Valeria and Emma.
- Has earned a 4.0 GPA and Honor Roll honors during his entire high school tenure.
- Enjoys spike ball, bike rides, video games and going to the beach in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because “it’s a great baseball program with a great family atmosphere. I love the coaches and Corvallis is a great town to live in."
Mitch Canham on Segura: “A lower slot, loose, and wiry RHP from Soledad High School in California. Eric has really made strides pushing his FB up to 94 last summer and attacking the zone. We love how he welcomes competition and fears nothing. Another big game pitcher that has an extremely quick arm and a plus slider for the Beaver Family.”
Drew Talavs, RHP, West Linn, Ore. - Outfielder - R/R - 6-1, 190
- Letterwinner for head coach Joe Monahan.
- Has earned all-state and all-league honors during his high school career. Named Most Valuable Player in the state title game.
- Posted a 10-1 record and 0.92 ERA in 75 1/3 innings as a junior. Struck out 107 and held opponents to 46 hits and 20 walks. Allowed just 10 earned runs.
- Pitched in 15 innings as a sophomore.
- Born Sept. 10, 2004 in Tualatin, Ore.
- Son of Jacey and James Talavs.
- Has two sisters, Emily and Kate.
- Has one brother, Ryan.
- Intends to study business at Oregon State and would like to pursue that or sales after his playing career.
- Enjoys skiing, fishing, golf and hiking in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because “it is a top-level baseball program, and I love the Oregon climate and the people here.”
Mitch Canham on Talavs: “Drew was part of the West Linn High School state championship team this past year. He keeps it simple and performs well in all situations. This right-hander is a competitive big-game pitcher and will look to continue to develop his low 90s fastball and breaking ball.”
Paul Wilson, LHP/INF, West Linn, Ore. - Outfielder - R/R - 6-1, 190
- Letterwinner for head coach Ray Pearson.
- Named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Oregon after his junior season.
- First-Team All-State selection.
- 2022 Baseball Player of the Year.
- Two-time all-league selection.
- Posted a 9-1 record and 0.73 ERA as a junior. Struck out 155 in 66innings. Batted .355 with five home runs.
- Finished with a 0.28 ERA and .503 batting average his sophomore season.
- Born Dec. 11, 2003 in Oregon City, Ore.
- Son of Denise and Trevor Wilson.
- Father, Trevor, pitched seven seasons in the Major Leagues for the San Francisco Giants and the Anaheim Angels.
- Has two sisters, Leigh and Layne.
- Enjoys fishing and hunting in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because “it’s a very good baseball program and close to home.”
Mitch Canham on Wilson: “Paul is a 6-foot-4 lefty from in-state Lakeridge High School. He dominates hitters with a mid 90’s fastball, complimented with plus off-speed pitches. He has grown a lot over the past two years and is making big gains both on the physical and mental sides of the game. Paul will be a huge pillar in the Beaver pitching staff and great for the clubhouse.”
OSU Athletics
