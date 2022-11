Happy Sunday morning BeaversEdge subscribers, it's been a pretty quiet few weeks on the recruiting trail for most programs around the country. Coaching staffs are working hard on evaluating talent and extending last-minute offers while also putting in hard work on trying to flip commits from elsewhere.

In today's Inside the Dam, we offer a handful of recruiting nuggets that we've learned over the last 48 hours on a few Oregon State targets. We also are working diligently on assembling recruit reactions from those in attendance for the Beavers' 38-10 win over Cal on Saturday night.

Let's dive right into these nuggets.