National Signing Day is almost here, and Oregon State is putting the finishing touches on a class that has the potential to be Jonathan Smith's best at Oregon State...

19 players are currently committed to the Beavers, creating a class that is ranked 50th in the country and 8th in the Pac-12 according to Rivals!

BeaversEdge previews the day below!

