Happy Friday, BeaversEdge subscribers! It could be a busy weekend for Oregon State as the Beavers are hosting a small group of official visitors this weekend as they continue to put together their 2023 recruiting class.

As of Friday, the Beavers hold 16 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class, picking up two at the end of November in DT Abraham Johnson and ATH Jermod Mccoy. If all goes to plan for Jonathan Smith and his program, that number of commitments will be higher this time next week.

Let's take a look at who will be on campus this weekend for the Beavers and their chances with each prospect.