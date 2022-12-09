Ah You has been a long-time target of the Beavers and one that they fought for going up against the University of Hawaii to land. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound linebacker is the Beaver's 17th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class and their third in three weeks joining DT Abraham Johnson and CB Jermod McCoy. Once he arrives in Corvallis, Ah You will be an inside linebacker for the Beavers, he joins California linebacker Isaiah Chisom as the middle of the Beavers' future defense.

BeaversEdge will have a full scouting report of Ah You soon.

How it happened:

As mentioned above, Ah You has been a long-time target of Jonathan Smith and his staff as the Beavers have been pursuing him heavily for months. For most of his recruitment, it was an Oregon State and Hawaii battle but the three-star prospect did hold commitments from programs such as Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Fresno State, Utah, and Nevada as well. Ah You made an official visit to Corvallis over the summer, one that appeared to put the Beavers in the lead in his recruitment. From that point on, it was all about the Beavers continuing to chip away at him in hopes of getting a commitment. He finally gave that commitment on Friday.

What's next for Oregon State?

The Beavers are not done with their 2023 recruiting class and they may not even be done for this weekend. Jonathan Smith and his program are currently hosting a pair of 2023 recruits in DB Harlem Howard and DB Mason White. BeaversEdge has FutureCasts submitted for both prospects in favor of Oregon State. They're also starting their work in the transfer portal, hosting Nevada OL Grant Starck.