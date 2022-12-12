How it happened:

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound safety was offered by the Beavers in mid-September and was closely monitored in the weeks following. However, after the departure of Texas safety Jalen O'Neal from the class in October, Howard became a bigger priority for the Beavers. Jonathan Smith and his staff would then push over the next several weeks in hopes of getting the Pompano Beach (FL) native on campus for an official visit. That official visit, of course, took place this weekend and it went extremely well, ultimately resulting in his commitment to the program. Howard's decision also notably comes before he was expected to take an official visit to Georgia Tech this upcoming weekend. We do not expect that official visit to happen following his commitment.

What he brings to Corvallis:

The first word I would use for Howard is instinctual. He shows a strong football IQ and takes advantage of the smallest mistakes from his opponents. He's quick to read and react to offensive plays, shows strong ball-tracking skills, and is a natural ball hawk safety. He's also quite explosive, whether it's in the secondary, blitzing off the edge, in punt block, or on offense, he can make a lot of people miss. He's not the fastest in terms of straight-line speed but he does make it look rather effortless. Appears to be elusive which if he contributes to special teams could be a great asset for him at the next level. Size-wise, Howard is your prototypical safety at 6-foot-1 and 170-pounds, he'll likely need to add 20-30 pounds of weight before he sees the field but the 6-foot-1 frame is a strong one for any safety. Overall, Howard is a quality safety prospect and one that could be quite the steal for the Beavers down the road. Thanks to his instincts and football IQ, he may be able to see the field sooner than others, with only having to add some weight to his frame.