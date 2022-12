PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!





With Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announcing his decision to transfer to Oregon State on Christmas Eve, the Oregon State coaching staff has now fulfilled two of their biggest needs this offseason via the transfer portal.

They went out and landed a potential game-changing quarterback as well as added a potential starting offensive lineman in Grant Starck. But now, what's next for Oregon State? What is Jonathan Smith and the Beavers' coaching staff targeting in the portal? What positions are needed? What are priorities? We take a look at all that below.

