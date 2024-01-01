Oregon State has lost a key playmaker on the offensive side of the ball. On Monday afternoon, wide receiver Silas Bolden announced via X that he will be entering the transfer portal, using his remaining eligibility elsewhere.

"After careful consideration and talks with my family, I feel at this time I should announce that I have decided to move on from Oregon State University and enter the transfer portal," Bolden said in his statement. "I appreciate all the memories I've made here and I'm forever grateful for Oregon State for providing the opportunity of performing on a big stage. I'm a Beaver for life, but I feel at this time it's best for me to weigh my options for my last year of eligibility. Thank you Beaver Nation for your endless support forever!! Go Beavs!"

Bolden committed to the Beavers as part of the 2020 recruiting cycle over offers from Army, Hawaii, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Jose State, and Utah State.

Over four years with the Beavers, Bolden recorded 80 receptions for 1,076 yards and nine touchdowns. This season, the Rancho Cucamonga, California native had a career season recording 54 receptions for 746 yards and five touchdowns.