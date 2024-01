Oregon State has extended an offer to transfer portal wide receiver Cristian Driver.

The son of former NFL star Donald Driver, Cristian entered the transfer portal last month after spending two years at Penn State. Driver was a four-star athlete in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Liberty Christian in Texas. He was ranked as a top-50 player in the state of Texas and a top-15 athlete nationally.

The NFL legacy chose Penn State over Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon among others out of high school.

Driver arrived at Penn State as a cornerback but made the switch to wide receiver late in the 2022 season before spending this past season at wide receiver full time. He had one reception for eight yards for Penn State in 2023 and has three years of eligibility remaining.