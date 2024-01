PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State men's basketball head coach Wayne Tinkle, guard Josiah Lake II, and forward Michael Rataj as the trio talk about the win over USC and preview the upcoming trip against the Washington schools...

