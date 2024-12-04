2023 LB commit Leonard Ah You signs with Michigan State

The Oregon State 2023 recruiting class, not 2025 took a hit on Wednesday during the early signing day period as former Beaver commitment Leonard Ah You signed with the Michigan State Spartans.

BeaversEdge noted on Tuesday evening in our boards that Ah You was trending towards the former Oregon State staff in East Lansing and could be signing with the Spartans.

The former high three-star linebacker was a member of the Beavers 2023 recruiting class but went on a two-year mission prior to arriving in Corvallis. However, he never officially signed a letter of intent prior to his mission, BeaversEdge is told. With that, the Michigan State coaching staff was able to convince him to be a Spartan despite Ah You currently residing in Samoa.