BeaversEdge - WATCH: Lindgren, Gebbia, & Taylor Talk Week 3 & Cal

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-17 15:09:27 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Lindgren, Gebbia, & Taylor Talk Week 3 & Cal

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, quarterback Tristan Gebbia, and wide receiver Kolby Taylor as the trio talks week 3 and previews Saturday's matchup against Cal.

----

