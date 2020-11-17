BeaversEdge - WATCH: Lindgren, Gebbia, & Taylor Talk Week 3 & Cal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, quarterback Tristan Gebbia, and wide receiver Kolby Taylor as the trio talks week 3 and previews Saturday's matchup against Cal.

MORE: Beavers in the NFL: Week 10 Recap | Smith on Gebbia: 'We've got confidence in him'