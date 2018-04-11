BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State has been hosting many in-state recruits during spring practices, and the coaching staff sent out a new scholarship offer to Keizer (Ore.) McNairy H.S. class of 2020 inside linebacker Jason "Junior" Walling.

He ran through his recent visit and the experience of landing the offer from OSU.

"After a tour around campus, my dad and I were taken up to the coaches' offices where we met the defensive coordinator [Tim] Tibesar and a few other coaches. Coach [Trent] Bray then took us into his office and told me that they saw me as an inside LB in their system," Walling Jr. said.

"We talked about some of the things they like to do with their LB’s and their responsibilities within the defensive scheme. While in the office, coach [Mike] Riley came in to say hi to us, then shortly after coach [Jonathan] Smith came in. Coach Smith told me that they are committed to trying to keep Oregon’s best talent in Oregon. He then told me that he wanted me to be part of what they are building at OSU and that they were offering me a scholarship."

The offer from the Beavers was Walling Jr.'s first, and he couldn't have been more excited about the offer.

"It was all a bit overwhelming," Walling Jr. said. "I was feeling honored and excited all at the same time. I have been a Beaver fan my entire life and couldn’t believe that my first offer was coming from OSU!"

Walling's father, Jason Walling Sr., played for Oregon State from 1991-92 when Jerry Pettibone was the head coach -- making Jason Jr. an OSU legacy.

"I have been a life-long Beaver Fan and have many great memories of going to Beaver games with my family and watching many of my favorite players, including the Rodgers brothers, Michael Doctor, DJ Alexander, and Ryan Nall. The fact that my dad played there just makes this so much more exciting, not only for me, but for my entire family."

It's safe to say that Walling Jr.'s visit last week was very successful -- not only because of the offer, but because of all the things he was able to see and experience firsthand once again.

"It was nice getting a tour of campus, especially the opportunity to see the Engineering and Pharmacy buildings, as these are the programs I am considering," Walling Jr. explained. "To be honest, I am very familiar with the campus because my sister just graduated from OSU in 2016, and both of my parents and grandma graduated from OSU.

"I have been there several times throughout the years to watch games and practices. When I played Pop Warner, I had the opportunity to play in Reser Stadium, the Truax Center, and on their practice fields. I was very impressed with the football facilities, especially the Valley Center, and their plans for the future."

Walling Jr. has upcoming visits scheduled to Utah, Utah State, and Eastern Washington.