CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Trent Bray has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Bray is one of 51 assistants nominated nationally, including seven from the Pac-12 Conference. Bray is in his first full season as the team’s defensive coordinator after taking over with four games remaining last season.

Oregon State’s defense ranks first in the Pac-12 – and 15th nationally – against the run, allowing an average of 107 yards per game. The Beavers, overall, are second in the Pac-12 total defense at 336 yards per game, and both third in scoring defense (21.6 points per game) and passing defense (229 yards per game).

The Beavers have held nine of the team’s 10 opponents to under 400 yards this season, with three under 300. OSU limited California to 156 yards of offense in last Saturday’s 38-10 win, the fewest given up by the Beavers since 2009.

Bray is in his fifth consecutive season as an assistant at OSU, and eighth overall as he served as the Beavers’ linebackers coach from 2012-14. He’s also served as an assistant at Nebraska (2015-17) and Arizona State (2009-11). He played linebacker for Oregon State from 2002-05, and ranks sixth in school history with 337 career tackles. Bray was an All-Pac-10 First Team selection in 2005, a year after being named to the second team.

A 43-member selection committee will select 15 semifinalists from the 51 nominations. That list will then be pared to five finalists before the winner is announced.

OSU Athletics