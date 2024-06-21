PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana has been named a First-Team All-American by Baseball America, which released its postseason honors on Friday.

It’s the fourth first-team selection for the Sydney, Australia, native, who has also been been recognized by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Perfect Game.

Bazzana is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and was for the Dick Howser Trophy. He was named the Pac-12’s Player of the Year while also being selected as the Most Oustanding Player of the Corvallis Regional. He batted .407 on the year, setting a school-record with 84 runs scored, 27 home runs and a .911 slugging percentage. He added 16 doubles with four triples, 76 walks and 16 stolen bases.

Bazzana is the 12th Beaver to be named a First-Team All-American by Baseball America, and the first since left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe and outfielder Jacob Meltion were honored in 2022.

He was also a third-team selection by the publication in 2023, and was recognized as a Freshman All-American in 2022.

OSU Athletics