PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 2024 Scholarship Chart | Adam Gorney Highlights OSU QB Target At Elite11 | DB Ian Massey Enters Portal | Beavers Land 2025 OL Jake Normoyle | Tanner Smith & Aiden Jimenez Enter Portal | Top OSU QB Target Details OV

Over the weekend, the Oregon State Beavers picked up an in-state commitment from West Linn standout Jake Normoyle, one of the top offensive linemen within the state in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Normoyle at the time of his commitment was commitment No. 5 for the Beavers in the class joining the likes of WR Ellijah Washington, LB Jeremiah Ioane, RB Kourdey Glass, and OL Noah Thomas.

Below, BeaversEdge takes a look at what Normoyle brings to the table.