It's another edition of the Three & Out as Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus take a look at the latest news relevant to Oregon State athletics.

This week, Slaughter and Halus take an in-depth look at the two official visitors set to be in Corvallis this weekend, give the latest on the men and women's basketball team, and introduce a 2021 offensive tackle who earned an offer from Oregon State this past week.

