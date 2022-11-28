BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY DEAL - BeaversEdge Premium For $22 (78% Off)

SAN FRANCISCO – Kitan Oladapo, Damien Martinez and Cade Brownholtz have all earned weekly honors from the Pac-12 Conference, it was announced on Monday.

Oladapo is the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, Martinez the Freshman of the Week and Brownholtz the Special Teams Player of the Week. Martinez has been named the Freshman of the Week for the third time this season and Oladapo is the first Beaver to earn defensive honors twice in the same season since Greg Laybourn was recognized three times in 2008. Brownholtz, meanwhile, has earned his first career Pac-12 honor.

Oladapo picked up a career-high 17 tackles in the 38-34 win over Oregon. He surpassed his previous best of 15 in the win at Fresno State. He was named the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Week two days after the 35-32 win over the Bulldogs. Oladapo is second the team with 75 tackles this season.

Oladapo marks the fourth Defensive Player of the Week honor for the Beavers this season for just the second time in program history following 2008.

Martinez, meanwhile, tallied 103 yards rushing in the win over the Ducks, pushing him over the century mark for the sixth consecutive game. He is the first Beaver to accomplish that feat since Steven Jackson in 2003. Martinez has 970 yards rushing this season, which puts him third overall in the Pac-12 and second nationally among freshmen.

Prior to 2022, only Omar Speights had ever been named Freshman of the Week for the Beavers.

Brownholtz blocked an Oregon punt in the second quarter to be named Special Teams Player of the Week. OSU has had at least one special teams honor every season since 2019.

OSU Athletics