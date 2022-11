BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY DEAL - BeaversEdge Premium For $22 (78% Off)

Following the 38-34 victory over Oregon to move to 9-3 (6-3 Pac-12) on the year, the Oregon State football team climbed the national rankings as the Beavers checked in at No.16 in both the AP & Coaches Polls...

The Beavers have completed the regular season and will be idle this next week (conference championship week) before learning their postseason destination on Sunday, December 4th...

