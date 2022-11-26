With the Oregon State football team (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) defeating Oregon 38-34 on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the win!

You may not see an Oregon-Oregon State game like that for years…

To say that Oregon State’s chances were bleak trailing 31-10 following an Oregon field goal with 4:46 left in the third quarter would be an understatement…

But to better understand the comeback, you first have to realize the situation that the Pac-12 officials put the Beavers in…

Leading 10-7 late in the second quarter and driving to add more, the Beavers were the unfortunate recipients of two huge, momentum-changing spot calls that prevented OSU from having a first and goal and the opportunity to go up 13-7 or 17-7.

The first came on a third and two when Damien Martinez clearly made the line to gain, but was marked a yard short. Head coach Jonathan Smith opted for a review and the officials didn’t choose to change the spot. Then Martinez took the carry on fourth down and was perhaps inches short, but if the spot had been proper the play before, likely would have let to a first down.

Following that letdown of momentum, Oregon State seemed to lose a step as they allowed Oregon to race out to a 21-point advantage before waking back up and realizing there was a whole lot of game left to be played.

Running the ball on essentially every play they could, the Beavers responded with four second-half touchdowns and outscored the Ducks 28-3 over the final quarter and change.

There were times when OSU’s body language and energy were zapped as a result of the officials’ call in the first half and if the Beavers hadn’t found a way to win, we’d be talking about that situation in a vastly different context.

But the Beavers did find a way, and that’s what counts. They perhaps allowed themselves to get down following that play and didn’t really find their mojo again until midway through the third quarter, but once they did, it was like a runaway freight train downhill steaming right at the Oregon sideline.

Oregon didn’t look like they knew what hit them late in this one as they likely expected the Beavers to simply roll over trailing by several scores, but the Beavers wouldn’t quit and that’s what’s most admirable about this squad.

Whether it was the comeback against Fresno State or the miracle at Stanford, the Beavers never quit and that’s starkly different from where this program was when some of these graduating seniors were younger classmen.

These upperclassmen will certainly keep their heads high for a long time as they helped build something special with Jonathan Smith here in Corvallis. It’s still an ongoing improvement and build on the daily, but make no mistake, Smith and these seniors showing a performance like this shows what they’re really made of on the inside…