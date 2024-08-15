PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Semisi Saluni Selected To Polynesian Player Of The Year Watch List

BeaversEdge.com
Staff

HONOLULU – Oregon State defensive lineman Semisi Saluni has been selected to the preseason watch list for the Polynesian Player of the Year Award, it was announced on Thursday.

Saluni is one of 96 players from 37 FBS programs for the honor, which is given annually to the nation’s top player of Polynesian ancestry.

The Concord, Calif., native has played in 39 games over three seasons since joining the OSU program in 2021. He comes into the 2024 season with 17 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a pass deflection.

Five finalists for the honor will be unveiled on Dec. 3, with the winner selected on Dec. 17.

OSU Athletics

