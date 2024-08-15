PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

HONOLULU – Oregon State defensive lineman Semisi Saluni has been selected to the preseason watch list for the Polynesian Player of the Year Award, it was announced on Thursday.

Saluni is one of 96 players from 37 FBS programs for the honor, which is given annually to the nation’s top player of Polynesian ancestry.

The Concord, Calif., native has played in 39 games over three seasons since joining the OSU program in 2021. He comes into the 2024 season with 17 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a pass deflection.

Five finalists for the honor will be unveiled on Dec. 3, with the winner selected on Dec. 17.

