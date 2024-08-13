PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 12: Explosive Plays Elude Offense

Ryan Harlan & T.J. Mathewson
Staff

With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Thursday for the 12th practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!

OFFENSE

- The biggest takeaway from today about the offense was that they were underwhelming, to put it mildly. They couldn’t get much going against the defense during the team period portion of practice.

- Ben Gulbranson orchestrated the best drive that the offense had in all of practice today as he led the first-team offense down the field for a touchdown. Gulbranson showcased both his legs and arm on the drive connecting with...READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

DEFENSE

I would describe the defense we saw Tuesday as opportunistic. It was far from a complete showing, I didn’t think the run defense was especially sound, but a struggling offensive unit gave the defense plenty of opportunities to splash, and they did.

- It’s apparent this defense trusts the speed it has. The unit had no problem playing all 11 defenders within 10 yards of the LOS on multiple occasions, daring the... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

SPECIAL TEAMS...

- Everett Hayes connected on a 33-yard FG and missed a 55-yard one.

To read the ENTIRE DAY 12 REPORT, including much more detailed analysis, the first-team offense and defense, second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE

