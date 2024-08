PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State quarterbacks Gabarri Johnson and Gevani McCoy, running back Jake Reichle, and RB coach Thomas Ford following the 13th day of fall camp!

MORE: Opponent Preview: UNLV | Day 12 Nuggets: Explosive Plays Elude Offense | WATCH: Beavers Talk Day 12 | Fall Camp HQ | 3 Takeaways From OSU's Scrimmage | Scrimmage Nuggets: Defense Scoop N Score Highlights