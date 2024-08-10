We’re two weeks into fall camp and the quarterback battle remains wide open as both Ben Gulbranson, Gevani McCoy, and Gabarri Johnson haven’t done much to separate themselves to be the starting quarterback in week one. Gulbranson had a solid first week of practice but has struggled with turnovers this second week of fall camp, but has been able to operate the offense somewhat efficiently.

McCoy has shown some flashes but struggles with accuracy and lacks the arm strength to push the deep ball down the field consistently. I think that adjustment coming from the FCS to the FBS level has played a big role in his struggles in practice as he’s missed a lot of routine throws to receivers that you would have expected him to complete given his strength and record at Idaho.