PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Snap Counts: Who Played The Most vs San Jose? | PFF: Team Grades & Top Performers vs SJSU | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Recaps SJSU, Previews UC Davis

Following a 42-17 win over San Jose State in the season opener, the Oregon State football team (1-0, 0-0 P12) moved up two spots in the AP Poll and is now ranked 16th...

The Full AP Poll

The Beavers opened the season ranked 18th and it was their first preseason ranking since the 2013 season...

USC is the first of the six ranked Pac-12 teams at No. 6, Washington at No. 8, Utah at No. 12, and Oregon at No. 13. The Colorado Buffaloes also checked into the rankings at No. 22...

Oregon State has its home opener against UC Davis at the newly-renovated Reser Stadium on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

ALSO: 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win Over SJSU | WATCH: OSU Talks Win over SJSU | Highlights + Social Media Reaction

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for a full slate of coverage this week!