With the Oregon State baseball team set to open the 2024 campaign in Surprise Arizona with four games, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

Oregon State is making its 10th straight trip to Surprise to open the season. The Beavers are 48-9 at Surprise Stadium over that stretch.

- The Beavers are 15-4 in Surprise under Mitch Canham.- Canham enters his fifth season at the helm of the program, and is 131-71 (.649) entering the year.

- The Beavers are 77-35 (.688) in non-conference games during Canham’s tenure.

- Oregon State is opening the season versus New Mexico for the third consecutive season and sixth time in the last seven years. The Beavers are 6-1 against the Lobos since 2018.

- Oregon State is 17-5 all-time versus New Mexico, with 18 of the 22 matchups being played at neutral sites. The Beavers are 14-4 in neutral-site games.

- OSU has topped 10 runs six times in its last 10 games versus New Mexico, and is averaging 10.6 runs per game. New Mexico, meanwhile, has averaged 3.2 runs per matchup over the last 10 games.

- Oregon State returns 63 of its 89 home runs from last season, a total of 70.7 percent. The 89 home runs last season marked a single-season program record.

- The Beavers also return 92-of-127 doubles, amounting to 72.4 percent.

- OSU swiped 89 bases a year ago, and returns 75. That’s an 84.2 percent total.

- The Beavers added transfer Elijah Hainline, who had 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases a year ago at Washington State.

- Gavin Turley enters the season on a nine-game hit streak. He is 20-for-35 (.571) with 18 runs scored, six doubles, seven home runs and 28 RBI during it. He hit two home runs, including one that was inside the park, in the last game against LSU last season.

- Travis Bazzana stole a school-record 36 bases last season and has 50 for his career. That’s good for fourth in a career at Oregon State and 12 shy of Todd Thomas’ (1980-83) program-best 62.

- Bazzana is a First-Team All-American per Perfect Game, D1Baseball.com and the NCBWA. He is a second-team selection by Baseball America.

- Bazzana, Mason Guerra, Micah McDowell, Jacob Kmatz and Aiden May have all been selected to the Preseason All-Pac-12 Team per the league’s coaches.

- OSU is 82-32 (.719) in season openers.

- Oregon State is ranked in the top-10 to open the season for the first time since 2019. The Beavers are in the top 10 of all five major polls.

- OSU is 29-19 on Fridays under Canham.