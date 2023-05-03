PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mason Guerra hit two home runs and Garret Forrester drove in three runs to send Oregon State to an 11-6 non-conference victory over Oregon Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

It was the fourth and final matchup between the teams this season, with Oregon State winning three. The Rivalry Series, presented by Safeway-Albertsons, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.

Oregon State improved to 31-13 with the win while Oregon dropped to 30-14.

Guerra hit solo home runs in both the fourth and sixth innings. The two long balls gave him eight on the season, tying Brady Kasper for the team lead.

The home run in the sixth ended the night’s scoring after each team posted at least one run in each of their first four half innings. Forrester’s first two RBI on the night came on a single during the Beavers’ three-run second. He drove in his third on a single to right in the third inning, a frame in which OSU hit four consecutive doubles by Dallas Macias, Tanner Smith, Kyle Dernedde and Travis Bazzana.

David Grewe picked up the win after 1 2/3 innings, improving to 2-0 on the year. He was followed by Tyler Mejia, Aiden Jimenez and Ben Ferrer, who combined for six scoreless innings, scattering four hits with 11 strikeouts.

Oregon’s Jackson Pace took the loss to drop to 2-2 on the year. The righty allowed eight hits and nine runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State stays home to host Utah for a three-game Pac-12 series. The Beavers and Utes get underway Friday at 5:35 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

- Travis Bazzana extended his hit streak to 12 games with a first-inning single. He’s now equaled his longest streak of the season, set Feb. 18 through March 10.

- Bazzana followed the first-inning single with his 27th stolen bases of the season. That’s good for sole possession of third in the Oregon State record books. Bazzana also has 41 career steals, tied for sixth-most at OSU.

- Oregon State is now 21-8 against Oregon since 2017. The Beavers are 11-3 at home over that stretch.

- The Beavers, coupled with a 12-2 win in the conference series finale, have scored 10 or more in back-to-back games against the Ducks. It’s the first time either team has scored in double digits in two straight since OSU won 10-5 on April 23, 1977 and 11-4 on May 13, 1977.

- The Beavers have scored in double figures for three consecutive games for the third time this season. OSU scored 10 or more in five straight from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, and then three consecutive from April 9 to 14.

- The win was Oregon State’s 18th at home this season. The Beavers are now two shy of posting 20 or more at Goss for the 12th time in program history.

- Guerra has five home runs in his last seven games.