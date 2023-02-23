News More News
PREVIEW: Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Coppin State

Brenden Slaughter
With the Oregon State baseball team (3-1) set to host Coppin State (3-1) at Goss Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Coppin State (3-1) vs Oregon State (3-1)

Friday - 3:05 p.m.

RHP Trent Sellers (0-1, 3.00) vs. LHP Liam McCallum (1-0, 0.00)

Saturday - 1:35 p.m.

RHP Jacob Kmatz (0-0, 2.25) vs. RHP Marcos Herrand (1-0, 4.50)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m.

RHP Jaren Hunter (0-0, 6.00) vs. LHP Jordan Hamberg (0-0, 1.80)

TV: Oregon State Live Stream

Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network (LIVE STREAM)

Quick Hits

- Oregon State is meeting Coppin State for the first time.

- Coppin State is a member of the Mideastern-Athletic Conference but its baseball team plays in the Northeast Conference. OSU has never played a current member of the NEC, but swept a four-game series from former member Bryant in 2013. Bryant just left for the America East.

- Travis Bazzana is 6 for his last 10 after opening the season 1-for-7. He has a double, triple and two RBI over his last two games.

- Garret Forrester, meanwhile, has five hits over seven at-bats in his last two games. He has a double, home run and four RBI over that stretch.

- Newcomer Mikey Kane has hit safely in all four games this season. He and Brady Kasper are the only two Beavers to do so this season.

- Speaking of Kasper, he has a six-game hit streak dating back to last season. Kasper is 7-for-20 over that stretch. He ended the trip to Arizona with two hits for his first career multi-hit effort.

- The Beavers scored first in three of the four games in Arizona.

- Oregon State’s starters combined to strike out 19 while allowing just three walks in 17 innings in Surprise.

By The Numbers

Beavers In The Rankings

Oregon State Baseball Rankings
Organization Rank

D1Baseball.com

NR

Baseball America

19th

Perfect Game

23rd

Collegiate Baseball

28th

NCBWA

26th

USA Today

23rd

{{ article.author_name }}