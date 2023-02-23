PREVIEW: Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Coppin State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State baseball team (3-1) set to host Coppin State (3-1) at Goss Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
MORE: Talia von Oelhoffen Won't Play Again This Season | 2022 Position Analysis + 2023 Preview: ILB | 3-2-1: What We Learned About OSU Baseball | OSU Baseball In The Rankings | Newcomer Profile: Kelze Howard
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Coppin State (3-1) vs Oregon State (3-1)
Friday - 3:05 p.m.
RHP Trent Sellers (0-1, 3.00) vs. LHP Liam McCallum (1-0, 0.00)
Saturday - 1:35 p.m.
RHP Jacob Kmatz (0-0, 2.25) vs. RHP Marcos Herrand (1-0, 4.50)
Sunday - 1:05 p.m.
RHP Jaren Hunter (0-0, 6.00) vs. LHP Jordan Hamberg (0-0, 1.80)
Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network (LIVE STREAM)
Quick Hits
- Oregon State is meeting Coppin State for the first time.
- Coppin State is a member of the Mideastern-Athletic Conference but its baseball team plays in the Northeast Conference. OSU has never played a current member of the NEC, but swept a four-game series from former member Bryant in 2013. Bryant just left for the America East.
- Travis Bazzana is 6 for his last 10 after opening the season 1-for-7. He has a double, triple and two RBI over his last two games.
- Garret Forrester, meanwhile, has five hits over seven at-bats in his last two games. He has a double, home run and four RBI over that stretch.
- Newcomer Mikey Kane has hit safely in all four games this season. He and Brady Kasper are the only two Beavers to do so this season.
- Speaking of Kasper, he has a six-game hit streak dating back to last season. Kasper is 7-for-20 over that stretch. He ended the trip to Arizona with two hits for his first career multi-hit effort.
- The Beavers scored first in three of the four games in Arizona.
- Oregon State’s starters combined to strike out 19 while allowing just three walks in 17 innings in Surprise.
By The Numbers
Beavers In The Rankings
|Organization
|Rank
|
D1Baseball.com
|
NR
|
Baseball America
|
19th
|
Perfect Game
|
23rd
|
Collegiate Baseball
|
28th
|
NCBWA
|
26th
|
USA Today
|
23rd
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.