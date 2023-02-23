With the Oregon State baseball team (3-1) set to host Coppin State (3-1) at Goss Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State is meeting Coppin State for the first time.

- Coppin State is a member of the Mideastern-Athletic Conference but its baseball team plays in the Northeast Conference. OSU has never played a current member of the NEC, but swept a four-game series from former member Bryant in 2013. Bryant just left for the America East.

- Travis Bazzana is 6 for his last 10 after opening the season 1-for-7. He has a double, triple and two RBI over his last two games.

- Garret Forrester, meanwhile, has five hits over seven at-bats in his last two games. He has a double, home run and four RBI over that stretch.

- Newcomer Mikey Kane has hit safely in all four games this season. He and Brady Kasper are the only two Beavers to do so this season.

- Speaking of Kasper, he has a six-game hit streak dating back to last season. Kasper is 7-for-20 over that stretch. He ended the trip to Arizona with two hits for his first career multi-hit effort.

- The Beavers scored first in three of the four games in Arizona.

- Oregon State’s starters combined to strike out 19 while allowing just three walks in 17 innings in Surprise.