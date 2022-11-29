Offense

- Oregon State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring offense, averaging 32.4 points per game across 12 contests.

- In terms of offensive yardage totals, OSU ranks seventh in the conference in yards per game, averaging 399.4 per contest.

- OSU ranks third in the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns on the season with 33. Those 33 rank 10th nationally...

- OSU's rushing offense ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in yards per game, averaging 199.2 yards per contest.

- The Beavers are averaging 4.9 yards per rush, which ranks fifth in the Pac-12.

- OSU's passing offense ranks 11th in the Pac-12, averaging 200.4 yards per game.

- In terms of yards per completion, the Beavers rank third in the conference, averaging 13.1 yards per catch.

- The Beavers are tied for the 10th-most passing touchdowns in the conference with 15.

Defense

- OSU's scoring defense allows 21.4 points per game, good for third in the conference and 32nd-best nationally...

- The Beavers' defense has allowed 342.3 yards per contest, second-best in the Pac-12 and 31st in the nation...

- OSU's passing defense has allowed 228.3 yards per game, good for third in the conference.

- The Beavers' rush defense allows 114 yards per game, good for 2nd in the Pac-12 and 20th nationally...

- The Beavers have tallied 12 interceptions on the season, good for third in the Pac-12, and tied for 27th nationally...

- OSU is tied for ninth in the Pac-12 in sacks with 16 on the year.

- OSU is tied for 5th in the Pac-12 with two defensive touchdowns...

Efficiency

- The Beavers convert 42% of their third down attempts (sixth in Pac-12) and 68% (first) of their fourth down attempts. The 68% on fourth downs ranks 9th in the nation...

- OSU ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in redzone scoring percentage at 81% (44-of-54). Additionally, OSU's touchdown % of 67% ranks 9th...

- OSU is averaging 5.9 penalties per game, which is the 6th most in the Pac-12.

Special Teams

- OSU leads the Pac-12 in average punt return yards at 16.8 yards per return. That's tied for fourth-best nationally...

- The Beavers are second in the Pac-12 in kick return average at 22.9 yards per return...

- OSU is last in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (55.6%) having converted 10-of-18 on the season.

- The Beavers are averaging 45.2 yards per punt, good for second in the Pac-12.