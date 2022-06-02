OSU Baseball: Hjerpe Named A Finalist For National Pitcher Of The Year

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

LUBBOCK, Texas – Oregon State left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe has been named as one of five finalists for the National Pitcher of the Year, the College Baseball Foundation announced Thursday.

Hjerpe joins Chase Dollander (Tennessee), Pete Hansen (Texas), Rhett Lowder (Wake Forest) and Drew Thorpe (Cal Poly) for the honor.

Hjerpe is 10-2 this season and sports a 2.33 earned run average in 15 starts, throwing 89 innings. Opponents are batting just .191 against him and Hjerpe has struck out 140, trailing only Thorpe (149) and Grambling’s Shemar Page (143).

The Capay, Calif., native struck out 17 against Stanford on April 1, which at the time was the most by a pitcher at the Division I level and still ranks second. He was named the National Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) after that effort.

Hjerpe is an All-Pac-12 First Team selection and also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. The lefty was also a two-time Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week.

Hjerpe is slated to start the Beavers’ NCAA Regional Friday night against New Mexico State. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. PT on ESPNU.