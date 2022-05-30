Oregon State Baseball Selected As No. 3 National Seed

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Oregon State baseball team enters the 2022 NCAA postseason as the nation’s No. 3 national seed, the NCAA announced Monday.

The Beavers are a national seed for the sixth time, following 2005 (8th), 2013 (3rd), 2014 (1st), 2017 (1st) and 2018 (3rd).

Oregon State is hosting a regional for the ninth time, and fourth time since the 2017 season.

The NCAA Corvallis Regional gets underway Friday, and scheduled action continues through Sunday. An if necessary game may be played on Monday.

The Beavers will open play Friday against New Mexico State, the fourth-seeded team at the regional. The Aggies went 24-32 overall this season, and went 4-0 in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, defeating Abilene Christian on Saturday.

The Beavers lead the all-time series, 7-2, last winning 7-0 in 2011.

No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 3 San Diego will get the regional underway Friday.

The Beavers last played the Commodores in the 2018 NCAA Corvallis Super Regional, sweeping Vanderbilt en route to the National Championship. Vanderbilt leads the all-time series, 3-2.

Vanderbilt enters the postseason with a 36-21 overall record. The Commodores finished fourth in the SEC’s Eastern Division, posting a 14-16 mark.

San Diego holds a slight 10-9 advantage in the all-time series, but the Beavers have won the last four games. OSU swept a pair of games in 2018, 23-6 and 19-6.

San Diego enters the regional with a 36-18 record. The Toreros finished West Coast Conference play with a 17-10 record, tying for second.

Times and television information will be made available at a later time.