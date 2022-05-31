Up next in our official visit profiles is 2023 defensive end, Zakaih Saez, out of Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. Since entering Saez's recruitment, Oregon State has been at the forefront of his recruitment and has the chance to possibly end his recruitment this weekend.

Here's where Saez's recruitment stands heading into his official visit this upcoming weekend.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Oregon State Baseball Selected As No. 3 National Seed | Official Visit Profile: S Jalen O'Neal | OV Profile: LB Isaiah Chisom