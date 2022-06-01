Oregon State Baseball Set To Face New Mexico State

With the Oregon State baseball team set to face New Mexico State in Corvallis Regional play on Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State is making its 21st all-time appearance in the NCAA Regionals. The Beavers have played in all but two non-Covid-19 postseasons since, missing in 2008 and 2016.

- Thirteen of Oregon State's last 16 games featured teams playing in an NCAA Regional this weekend. Seven of those 13 games were played away from Goss Stadium.

- The Beavers batted .371 at the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon State collected 72 hits over the five games, 21 of which went for extra bases.

- Jacob Melton is now tied with Trevor Larnach (2018) for the second-most RBI in a single-season by a Beaver at 77. Only Adley Rutschman had more, finishing with 83 in 2018.

- Melton is also third in OSU single-season history for total bases (161). He is just six shy of record-holder Larnach (2018).

- Melton has a .675 career slugging percentage at OSU, which, if the season ended today, would rank as the best mark in program history among players with a minimum of 260 at bats. Former Major Leaguer Jim Wilson is the current record holder at .640.

- Wade Meckler has scored 75 times this season, which ranks second for a season at OSU. He trails only Cole Gillespie's (2006) 83.

- Justin Boyd is on a six-game hit streak entering the NCAA postseason, where he is 17-for-29 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI. Included in that streak is a school-record six hits versus UCLA last Saturday.

- Garret Forrester was named the Pac-12 Tournament's Most Valuable Player after collecting eight hits - including three home runs - and 13 RBI. He, Melton, Boyd and Gavin Logan were named to the All-Tournament Team.

- HC Mitch Canham went 7-for-10 in two games versus NMSU in 2005, collecting 10 RBI and seven runs. His teammate and current OSU assistant Darwin Barney was 4-for-8 with four runs scored and two RBI.

- Canham homered, doubled and tripled over the two games, played in Tempe, Ariz.