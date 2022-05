Among the many class of 2023 prospects taking official visits to Oregon State in June is Manvel (TX) safety Jalen O'Neal. The Beavers are among O'Neal's top choices in his recruitment and have a realistic chance to land the three-star prospect.

Here's the latest on O'Neal's recruitment and where things stand between the Texas native and the Beavers heading into his official visit next weekend.

