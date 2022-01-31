OSU Baseball: Cooper Hjerpe Named Preseason Second-Team All-American

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe has been named a Second-Team Preseason All-American by Baseball America on Monday.

The honor is the second of the preseason for Hjerpe, who was named a third-teamer by Perfect Game earlier in January.

The Capay, Calif., native finished fourth in the Pac-12 Conference with 98 strikeouts last season. He finished the season 3-6 with a 4.21 earned run average, limiting opponents to a .223 batting average.

Hjerpe held Pac-12 foes to a .207 average while posting a 3.26 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings in conference play.

Oregon State opens the 2022 season Feb. 18 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.

