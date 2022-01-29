Three Burning Questions Ahead of NSD 2.0

With the Oregon State football team gearing up for Wednesday's national letter of intent day, BeaversEdge poses three burning questions...

As things currently stand, national signing day 2.0 does not project to be a drama-filled day for Oregon State.

Similar to the years before, Jonathan Smith and Co. signed most of their entire 2022 recruiting class during the early period in December.

Since then, the staff has definitely been staying super busy on the recruiting trail, but based on what we have seen, most of it has been getting a head start on building relationships and extending offers to the 2023 recruiting class and the classes beyond.

There are some intriguing prospects still left uncommitted, but with the way things are currently looking, I would not expect to see a slew of commitments, or maybe any at all, on February second.

That said, the Beavs have sent out some preferred walk-on offers, and have expressed interest in adding someone via the transfer portal as well, which leads us to our next question.

- Jared Halus