Oregon State WBB: Beavers Top Bruins 72-58

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team completed a weekend sweep of the LA schools with a 72-58 win over UCLA Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

“I was proud of our team for battling today,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “This was one of those ‘figure it out’ days, and this group did a good job of figuring it out. UCLA has a lot of talent, and they’re a really good team. I liked the way we demonstrated a lot of growth and toughness today. I’m really proud of our team today.”

Talia von Oelhoffen had another big performance, going for 21 points and six assists. Taya Corosdale finished with 18 points on 5-for-9 shooting to go with five rebounds.

Ellie Mack had 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting, and tacked on six rebounds and four assists. Jelena Mitrovic had seven points and 10 rebounds.

As a team, the Beavers outscored UCLA 14-2 in fast break points. Oregon State shot 44.2 percent from the floor whole holding UCLA to 31.9 percent shooting.

Andrea Aquino donated her hair in a special postgame ceremony, as the Beavers hosted their annual Dam Cancer game.

Oregon State used an early 9-0 run to take the lead 11-2 mid-way through the first quarter. The Beavers led 15-11 after the first frame.

OSU extended the advantage to double-figures mid-way through the second on a Corosdale 3-pointer. The Beavers headed to the break in front 32-22.

Mack led the Beavers with eight first-half points.

UCLA battled back in the third quarter, getting within four at the period’s media break. Oregon State went to the closing frame in front 44-37.

Oregon State used eight unanswered points to bring the lead back to double-figures with just under four minutes left in the fourth. The Beavers never trailed in the contest on their way to a 14-point win.

The Beavers will hit the road next weekend as the head to the Arizona schools.

OSU Athletics