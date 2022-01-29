Oregon State Offers A Pair Of North Texas Transfer DE's

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Three Burning Questions Ahead Of NSD 2.0 | WBB: Beavers Best Trojans In OT | EDGE POD: Addressing JT Daniels Rumors, Talkin' Brayden Dorman, & More

Oregon State is in the market for defensive line depth via the transfer portal as defensive coordinator Trent Bray offered a pair of former North Texas defensive ends in Gabriel & Grayson Murphy.

Identical twins, the Murphy brothers both check-in at 6-foot-3, 255-pounds and have three years of eligibility remaining at their next school.

Both members of the 2019 recruiting class, each appeared in four contests during their redshirt year in '19, before receiving the free year in '20, and then playing their redshirt-freshman seasons this past season in '21.

During the 2021 season, Grayson Murphy tallied 38 tackles, 12.5 TFLs and 8.5 sacks with two forced fumbles, one recovery for a touchdown and nine quarterback hurries in 13 games. He played defensive end and started 12 of the Mean Green's 13 contests.

Gabriel Murphy meanwhile, recorded 52 tackles, 12.0 TFLs, and 7.0 sacks with two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, nine quarterback hurries, and three pass breakups. He played the 'devil' position (a linebacker/defensive end hybrid) and started all 13 contests.

With the Beavers needing to take a step forward in the pass-rush department entering next season and beyond, landing a duo that combined for 90 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 24.5 tackles for loss, 17 QB hurries, and four forced fumbles would certainly help elevate the competition in the room and provide key depth heading into this next season.

The Beavers were among the first to offer the twins upon their departure from North Texas, but since both Kansas and Penn State have offered as well...

Stick with BeaversEdge for continuing coverage of OSU's recruitment of the Murphy brothers...