Portland Trail Blazers Sign Drew Eubanks For Remainder Of Season

Former Oregon State big man Drew Eubanks will be finishing the 2021-22 NBA season as a Portland Trail Blazer as the team announced on Sunday afternoon that they've signed him for the remainder of the year.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pounder, who previously signed 10-day contracts on Feb. 22nd, Mar. 4th, Mar. 14th, & Mar. 24th has started every game for the Blazers at center since his arrival.

In 18 starts, Eubanks has averaged 14.1 points (65% FG, 78% FT), 8.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in just over 28 minutes of action per contest.

Eubanks and the Blazers return to action on Tuesday afternoon, squaring off with the Oklahoma City Thunder in OKC...