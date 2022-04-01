Oregon State To Create an Enhanced Fan Experience at Reser Stadium

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, OREGON and PURCHASE, NEW YORK – A new digital display experience awaits Oregon State University fans at Reser Stadium when the 2022 football season kicks off this fall. Oregon State is partnering with experience design and execution company ANC to deliver new LED video displays and install an upgraded content management and scoring control system as an impactful compliment to the $160 million Completing Reser Stadium renovation due to be finished prior to the 2023 season.

A new, larger LED video display will be installed in the stadium’s south end zone, replacing the existing smaller videoboard and static ad panels with a fully digital display footprint nearly three times larger than the current display. The new videoboard measures approximately 150 feet wide by 45 feet high and features 10-millimeter pixel spacing (resolution), for a total of more than 6.3 million individual pixels. This will deliver brilliant image clarity and contrast to viewers throughout the stadium.

“Our aim from the outset of this monumental renovation project was to create a national best-in-class football facility, and central to that goal is the digital experience we provide on gameday and beyond,” said Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes. “Having a state-of-the-art digital experience greatly enhances our ability to provide programming year-round for all OSU students, faculty, and staff. Whether it’s celebrating a game-winning touchdown, honoring our graduates, or recruiting prospective students, we now have the advanced technology to make each experience a memorable one.”

The new larger size of the videoboard provides fans a greater viewing experience with the ability to show one large image or video across the entire screen or split the screen into multiple content zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, real-time statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsor messages. The previous videoboard was much smaller with the space around the video taken up by static printed ad panels.

“With the upgrade of the main videoboard and installation of additional LED displays throughout Reser Stadium, Oregon State is outfitted with the tools to produce a gameday experience like no other,” said George Linardos, ANC CEO. “The entire team at ANC is thrilled to be a part of building and installing the technologies that will transform the stadium into a venue of pride for students and fans alike.”

In addition to the new south end zone videoboard, ANC is installing more than 1,750 square feet of LED displays throughout the stadium. In advance of the fall football season, new LED fascia videoboards will be installed along the north side of the stadium, measuring approximately 174 feet wide by 3 feet high, also in 10-millimeter pixel spacing (resolution). Ahead of the 2023 season, an additional LED fascia videoboard (417ft wide x 3ft high, 10mm pixel spacing) will be installed along the west side of the stadium, with additional LED displays (2.5mm pixel spacing) installed in the North and South Clubs.

All LED displays are manufactured by Lighthouse Technologies, for whom ANC is the exclusive North American distributor and service partner.

Installation of the renovated digital experience begins Monday, April 4 with demolition of the existing videoboard.